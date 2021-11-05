Mango Animate Has an Animated Video Maker with Infinite Canvas

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2021 --Animated videos have proven their worth in many different industries. They have been used to promote or explain a service or product, and this method is particularly useful in the education sector. Animation reads well with an audience and helps convey a message better. Recently Mango Animate has launched an animated video maker that empowers users to create engaging animated videos.



The animated video maker contains many pre-made templates that are highly customizable. All users have to do is pick a template, customize it with their content, maybe change the colors or fonts, and they'll have a video ready to post on social media channels very quickly.



"Our animated video maker is designed for animators and amateurs too. Anyone who is interested in animation making can create stunning animation videos with our new software," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate. In addition, the animated video maker comes with a massive library of royalty-free icons and other assets to help users bring a wow effect into their videos.



The animated video maker works with a simple drag-and-drop interface, adding multimedia elements into the videos a timeline. The software also comes with a fully-loaded library of royalty-free images, shapes, SVG, SWF, and animated characters to make the videos more engaging. On the other hand, users can also start from an empty canvas and custom-built their videos by adding every element, animation effects, animated characters, images, and more that suit their taste.



The end result is an engaging, unforgettable cartoon video that keeps viewers coming back for more! Mango Animate's animated video maker also provides over 40 characters, which will act the script out strikingly and involve the audience to the maximum. The multitrack time, scene transition, and animation effects make this software stand out among competitors. The free version of the software has new features included as Cloud storage and STT conversion, and users can access some great add-on features by paying a minimal amount for lifetime access.



For more details about this animated video maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a creative software provider which focuses on the creation of animation videos. With the experience of over a decade, the company has developed a series of software that help users from various industries in creating animation videos. From there, Mango Animate is inspired to create easy-to-understand software that can be used even by people from non-creative backgrounds.