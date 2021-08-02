Mango Animate Has Introduced a New Product to Add Text to Video

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2021 --Mango Animate Text Video Maker takes the simple text that users add and transforms it into effective videos through matchless tools that are included in the software to create impactful text-based videos. This software lets the users add text to video easily as per their unique needs.



"Adding text to video is one of the most important features which serves as a base for this software. We have introduced this amazing software to add text to video and it also contains multiple tools to make the added text exciting, impressive, and impactful so that the viewers can register and retain the information that the videos aim to send across," says Ivan Leung, the CTO of Mango Animate.



The countless text video templates give the users the option to choose a suitable template for them to add text to video. The software also lets the users further edit the selected template within minutes so it can be completely personalized as per the viewer's need. The animation of added text makes the users experiment with multiple effects to make their respective videos eye-catching and engaging so as to maintain the interest of viewers. The prepared motion typography for the introduction and conclusion lets the user present starting and ending text effectively.



Mango Animate Text Video Maker is a great choice in recent times as it aims to serve the purpose of effective online communication through explicit text-based videos which aid in learning and understanding the diverse topics by the target viewers.



To discover more information about how to add text to video, please visit Mango Animate.



