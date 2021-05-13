Mango Animate Has Officially Launched Its Text Video Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2021 --Today's world is dominated by videos. They're one of the fastest ways to get an audience's attention and keep them engaged. Text videos have become quite popular, perhaps because they satisfy both readers and those who prefer to watch a video. With this in mind, animation software company Mango Animate has developed text video software to help its users take advantage of the current trend. The Mango Animate Text Video Maker (Mango Animate TM) was recently made available for download and use.



This text video software is the height of simplicity. There is no need for animation or video creation expertise. As with all of Mango Animate's software, the only limit is the imagination. Mango Animate TM provides animated text video templates for ease of use. Each template has vivid and exciting typography animation and is completely customizable. For people who prefer not to use a template, the text video software will take them through each step required to make stunning text videos.



Users can add an extra touch of sparkle to their text videos with the use of animated characters. Dozens of incredible cartoon characters and hundreds of fascinating character animations are included in this text video software. They can be used as narrators or the focus of the action in the videos. It's a fun way to attract more viewers to a video and encourage them to share it.



The best-in-class text-to-speech (TTS) technology is an integral part of the Mango Animate text video software. It instantly converts text to appealing video and accurately generates text and subtitles from imported or recorded audio or video. Plus, with many natural-sounding voices in numerous languages, users will be able to find the perfect voice for their text videos.



Users can enhance their text videos by adding audio, video, images, icons, and more. With the user-friendly editor in the text video software, they can add and modify fonts, choose beautiful video backgrounds, and add logos as needed. There's a wide array of assets within Mango Animate to choose from and users can always import from their local computers.



"We put a lot of really great features in this text video software," says Chief Designer of Mango Animate Selena Lee. "Only the best for our customers."



For more information, please visit Mango Animate.



