Mango Animate Helps Animators with Its Free Whiteboard Animation Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2021 --Teachers, marketers, and YouTubers often come across the same problem that how to make sure that videos are as engaging for their audience? Whiteboard animation is a simple yet effective way to put any message across while keeping the viewer's concentration intact. Fortunately, now anyone can make their professional-looking whiteboard animations with the free whiteboard animation software by Mango Animate. With its intuitive design and simple-to-use yet powerful features, users will create fully appealing whiteboard videos in no time.



The free whiteboard animation software is one of its kind software through which creating customized whiteboard animation videos from start to finish is a breeze. The software has a full library of pre-animated templates in both free and paid versions. The tool contains a selection of editable templates suited for almost every purpose: business, education, or personal.



"Starting your own animated whiteboard videos is easy with these templates — they provide the essential structure you need to get your project off the ground. There's no need to start from scratch — simply pick your favorite template, edit it to suit your needs, and in minimum time an original video whiteboard animation video is ready," says Selena Lee, the chief designer of Mango Animate.



This free whiteboard animation software has hundreds of cool transition effects and other advanced features that help in making amazing whiteboard videos. These effects will improve the impact of a message, engage audiences more. The software not only offers specially designed transition effects, enter effects, exit effects, and many more, but users get access to thousands of royalty-free pre-made characters, SVG images, icons, and shapes, among many other assets; which be utilized to make the videos stand out.



To discover more about this free whiteboard animation software, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate'software solutions are widely recognized for making the tedious task of animated video creation simple. The suite of four new animation tools includes Mango Animate Animation Maker, Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker, Mango Animate Character Maker, and Mango Animate Text Video Maker. These software programs have all the features an animator could wish for. In addition, the paid versions have even more templates, animation effects, and export options.