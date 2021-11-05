Mango Animate Helps Create Vivid Animated Chalkboard Presentation Videos

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2021 --An animated chalkboard presentation is an excellent way to explain complex ideas, break down complicated topics and realistically teach them just like educators do in a classroom setting. However, not everyone is familiar with the tools to create this kind of presentation. Many different tools on the market will help generate a chalkboard animation, but none is as easy to use as Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker(Mango Animate WM).



The software has been built keeping in mind the needs and expertise of a standard user with no prior animation experience. This is why it contains a whole library of customizable templates that are pre-animated. Educators can easily explore the free template library to find a suitable one for educational projects and edit them according to their script to create a stunning animated chalkboard presentation within minutes. Users can present like a pro animator with hundreds of striking transitions, enter effects, and exit effects offered by the tool.



"E-learning and the use of animation to engage students is an increasingly integral part of education, and no one knows this better than Mango Animate. Our new animated chalkboard presentation maker provides educators with the means to create chalkboard-style presentations filled with content and animations, making it easy to convey lessons in new and immersive ways," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



Chalkboard videos don't have to be boring with some black and white text. This is why the software comes with a vast free library of assets. Everything from animation widgets to photos, SVGs, SWFs, logos, and graphs is readily available to be included in the software. These elements will undoubtedly enhance the animated chalkboard presentation video's look, making it more appealing for the learners.



