Mango Animate Helps Educators with a Hand-Drawing Animation Software Tool

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2021 --Online education is booming, but the methods behind it haven't changed much since the advent of the internet. Today's students are used to viewing engaging content at their own pace. Mango Animate's hand-drawing animation software was created to deliver an easy-to-use solution to educators for creating hand-drawing animations to help them capture students' attention by producing educational, engaging video assets.



Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker(Mango Animate WM) is a tool that allows users to generate hand-drawn animations without any professional drawing skills. The software is perfect for creating online courses and educational videos without any pre-existing animation experience. "With Mango Animate WM, teachers can develop lessons that excite students and keep them focused on each moment of the lesson," says Selena Lee, the chief designer of Mango Animate.



The software is packed with hundreds of pre-animated templates of various types to help users cut down the video creation time. The templates are nothing less than anything created from scratch, and users can generate high-grade doodle videos in a fraction of time. In addition, to bring a more realistic effect into the videos and to match with the voice-over, the software comes with a variety of hand types of varying sizes and gestures and of both male and female.



Mango Animate WM is a complete hand-drawing animation software program and offers everything needed to create an impressive whiteboard video. A library full of SVG images, pre-made characters, icons, and shapes included in this hand-drawing animation software seems like a treasure to one who can use them to their full potential. Also, there is an option to voice recording directly in the software for a custom voice-over. Lively 3D characters are also coming soon to the software to elevate the level of the videos further.



For further information about the software, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a leading tech firm that uses the latest technology to develop animation software tools. The software solutions create animated videos, whiteboard videos, text videos, and character videos. The technology behind these products is getting continuously upgraded to ensure the best working experience for the users.