Mango Animate Inspires Beginners with Its Animated Character Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2021 --The animated character software is embedded with an enormous amount of pre-made motions that enable users to quickly and comfortably animate the character they select. The software also supports users to customize their animated characters, alter their skin colors, and change facial expressions to depict really colorful stories.



"Animated character software is the beginning of a drastically positive change to the country and the world at large," says Ivan Lung, the CTO of Mango Animate. "This is one of our numerous accomplishments but more unique because we have included features that will allow users to make certain alterations which will help them realize their dreams. With our newly inserted tools, users around the world can now actualize their preferred animated ideas."



The characters are fully customizable, allowing users to add decorative items to the characters. Choose from all kinds of different hairstyles and fashion items to build a distinctive animated character. It supports GIF format as well as MP4, PNG, or MOV export formats. The free version of the animated character software has all the essential features. To access added templates, removing the watermark, high video resolutions, and technical support available in the premium version.



Outfits and accessories can be swapped with a single click. The tool also makes it incredibly simple to build impressive high-quality 2D animations with minimal effort. With this animated character software, users can easily publish the work on any platform and share it with friends and family. This animated character software is a must-have tool for every instructor intending to leverage animated videos with dynamic characters to deliver an immersive for the modern-day learner.



To learn more information about this animated character software, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a tech firm that is committed to providing powerful, easy-to-use software, including whiteboard animation maker, text video maker, and character animation maker. The software products, solutions, and libraries get upgraded regularly to keep up with the ever-improving technology in order to meet the users' routine requirements effectively. The simple self-explanatory interface makes operating the software that much easy without animation skills or video creation experience.