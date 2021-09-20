Mango Animate Introduces a Powerful Yet Free Whiteboard Animation Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2021 --Mango Animate introduced an affordable solution for creating professional-looking animation videos. With videos overloading the internet, taking another approach in making a video can be a way to grab the audiences' attention. The usage of whiteboard animation approach allows users to differentiate themselves from other videos on the internet. Mango Animate's realization of this situation is what inspires a free whiteboard animation maker.



Through the free whiteboard animation maker, Mango Animate seeks to assist users in transforming their ideas into a form of media that can be shared with the world. This can be seen from the pre-built templates and free media library equipped with the software. Because of this, users can select images and icons according to what they have in mind. Additionally, users can save both time and resources as they do not have to create or buy any images for their animation videos.



"Our researches and developments have allowed us to present the professional animation maker tool at an affordable cost," says Ivan Leung, the CTO of Mango Animate. "Our free whiteboard animation maker is designed for everyone no matter what their level of expertise in animation. In addition to that, the software is armed with tools that will ease users' process in creating animation videos."



Users can easily give their whiteboard animation videos a natural touch with a variety of different hands for men and women — as well as different sizes, gestures, and hand-drawing designs. It's user-friendly due to its drag-and-drop UI, and by using a multi-timeline editor, users will save hours of extra work and, therefore, making the video creation process efficient and quick.



Sharing videos with learners is not a problem at all. Users save the finished product from this whiteboard animation maker as an online video or GIF. However, there is an option to save the videos to the computer as an offline video in 6 different formats.



To download this whiteboard animation video maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a software developer for animation maker tool which aims to deliver professional-quality animation videos at an affordable cost. Equipped with sophisticated yet easy-to-understand tools and features, the products by Mango Animate are meant to be used by any user, without requiring any professional qualification.