Mango Animate Introduces a Tool to Convert Text to Video

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2021 --Video marketing has rocket launched in the past few years and has become the go-to medium while considering promoting any message, be it for advertisement, notifications, announcements, business presentations, etc. People can relate to video more easily when there is text around to validate the meaning conveyed. Mango Animate has released a software tool that converts text to video easily.



The animated text generator comes with expertly designed typography templates that can easily be customized to alter the text, font style, size, colors, logo animations, video duration, etc. Voice-overs can also be included, making the delivery of animated text more eye-catching. The software comes with an inbuilt text-to-speech service, which can convert text to video with an enhancement option to select a natural accent and control the sound of the video. This functionality will also generate subtitles for audio files that display speech text.



"In today's world, one can only succeed if they keep up with the growing needs of the customer and technology, with our new software to convert text to video, we aim to achieve both. And the resulting project can easily be shared on websites or social media platforms, broadening your content," says Ivan Leung, the CTO of Mango Animate.



With various choices of motion typography formats, high-quality text-to-speech service, royalty-free stickers, icons, video backgrounds, a range of animated cartoon characters, and more, the software enables users of any skill level to finish their projects in no time at all. With the help of this text to video converter, it is no longer difficult to turn plain articles into attractive videos. And this software is suitable for all walks of life such as teachers, marketers, and so on.



