Mango Animate Introduces Animation Software That Anyone Can Use

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2020 --Mango Animate recently launched its animation software that can be used to create highly advanced animations. Despite its advanced capabilities, the new animation software boasts a simple and intuitive interface that can be used by people who have no knowledge of coding or graphic design.



"The Mango Animate animation software has been designed to combine powerful functionality with ease of use," said Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate. "By enabling people who have no experience with this kind of software to directly create exciting and engaging animations, we hope more people will be able to use animations to express themselves. Our animation software includes numerous features to help beginners, such as pre-loaded templates and easy-to-use control, so users such as teachers, artists, and businesspeople can produce animations of professional quality."



The Mango Animate animation software comes with fully customizable templates to enable the uninitiated to get started. Users can also access a variety of widgets, SVGs, shapes, objects, charts, and graphics to create innovative and captivating animations. An infinity canvas can be used to create diverse backgrounds to complement the animation.



The animation software comes with a built-in voice recorder that allows users to create their own voiceovers to highlight important points and explain difficult concepts. Captions can also conveniently be created using the software. A variety of special effects allows the seamless transition from shot to shot, lending the animation a studio-quality look.



Users can avail themselves of a library of over 40 pre-installed characters, including students, teachers, customers, salespersons, waiters, police, etc. Creating real-life scenarios is made considerably easier thanks to the ability to simply select the required character. The different elements can be easily combined using an advanced multi-track timeline function.



All users or organizations have to do is pay a one-time fee to use the Mango Animate animation software which includes lifetime access to the library of templates and preloaded assets. This animation software offers remarkable value for money because users can save the cost and hassle of hiring a specialist graphic designer or third-party agencies.



For more information, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Mango Animate is an innovative software house that creates state of the art animation software. Its mission is to enable people and organizations to communicate more effectively using the power of animation.