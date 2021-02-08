Mango Animate Introduces Character Software for Biomedical Industry

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2021 --The biomedical industry can significantly benefit from Mango Animate character maker and its innovative character design features. This newly released character software allows for developing stunning, engaging, and unique animated characters that are fully customizable. Users might consider importing their own PNG or PSD files or starting with one of the program's pre-made character templates. Anyone can utilize this software to communicate important information with his or her students, colleagues or other professionals in the biomedical field.



Mango Animate CM demonstrates creative flexibility with its vast library of ready-to-use characters. Users can quickly find one that best represents a scientist or doctor and further customize it with clothing, accessories, hair, shoes, and more. With Mango Animate CM, the personalization opportunities are infinite. Users can add bones and edit poses to put their characters into motion. The character software also includes dynamic facial features and captivating decorative items to ensure each project stands out.



Successfully conveying a message in the biomedical field will require both visual and audio cues. This character software gives users the option to import their own videos or audio to display the character. This way, the sound can match the character's movements, fostering a more cohesive project that audiences will connect with. Viewers will also love Mango Animate CM's intuitive Ik (Inverse Kinematic) feature that ensures swift and logical character movements.



Mango Animate Character Maker is compatible with Mango Animate Animation Maker and Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker, so users can easily build their characters and continue the animation process. For those in the biomedical industry, this may look like designing doctors and then demonstrating them caring for a patient. The creative opportunities are endless with Mango Animate CM.



"People choose our animation character software because it's straightforward and user-friendly, " says Ivan Leung, Mango Animate CTO. "Mango Animate CM includes a familiar drag-and-drop tool and fully rigged animation templates."



Saving and sharing projects built with Mango Animate CM is also simple. Users can save their characters as MP4, MOV, PNG, or animated GIFs. They can also directly share their animations with students or colleagues by posting them across various social media channels or sending them as emails. Mango Animate CM understands the importance of convenience for busy biomedical professionals, and the quality of this character software reflects that understanding.



