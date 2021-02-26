Mango Animate Introduces Software for Character Animation

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2021 --Mango Animate Character Maker is software for character animation recently released by the popular animation software company Mango Animate. The new program provides marketers a versatile and effective tool to build animated characters for various industries. An animated cartoon character has proven to be a vital tool for businesses and organizations to develop a trusting relationship between themselves and potential clients. Mango Animate CM allows for complete personalization during all steps of the process so that brands can align every detail of the project to their individual goals.



An easy uploading feature allows users to start from scratch with their own PSD or PNG character files, or instead, choose from a vast selection of pre-made character templates. To enhance a marketing campaign's potential success, users can also import their own audio and video files. When it comes to customizing the character, this software for character animation provides users many options. They can customize skin, hair, facial features, clothing, shoes, accessories, and much more.



Character movements can also easily be personalized within Mango Animate CM for character animation. The platform allows for easy rigging with its bone tool and even provides pre-made bone templates to speed up the process. When developing marketing campaigns, users may need a cartoon character to run, jump, exercise, or teach to demonstrate a product or service. Mango Animate CM doesn't limit users in what actions their characters can take and even offers a smart IK (Inverse Kinematic) feature for realistic and logical movements.



"Mango Animate Character Maker allows users to be as specific as they need to when building characters," says Ivan Leung, CTO of Mango Animate. "Or, if they want to save time, they can go with the template route. The point of our software for character animation is to be as versatile and user-friendly as possible."



Mango Animate CM conveniently allows users to build multiple characters on one screen. This innovation is just another way Mango Animate favors ease-of-use and helps their users save valuable time. Once the character development process is complete, this software for character animation allows for quick sharing to all social media platforms, so audiences can be targeted directly and transformed into loyal customers.



For more valuable information, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate has built various animation software that caters to a variety of industries. After users make a one-time purchase of the software, they are granted lifetime access to it.