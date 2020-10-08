Mango Animate Is About to Release Free Whiteboard Animation Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2020 --Today's world has had to adapt to a new normal - a normal that limits face to face interaction and instead places emphasis on the virtual. A virtual world needs solutions for keeping people engaged as they carry out everyday tasks. Mango Animate, a solutions-based software provider is about to launch free whiteboard animation software that will make daily work as entertaining as it is necessary.



The free whiteboard animation software will make online classrooms come alive for teachers and students alike, and teachers will find it a breeze creating lessons for their students' online learning. There will be very little chance for students to become bored as the free whiteboard animation software includes 3D animated characters that can be used to explain concepts and ideas. They will also be captivated by its numerous animations and transition styles.



Virtual meetings for work-from-home purposes will also benefit greatly from Mango Animate's free whiteboard animation software. Presenters and attendees will both appreciate the large selection of hand types – dozens of male and female hands in different sizes and with varying gestures. The ability to record and edit their voices will also help presenters bring points across more effectively.



"We're very excited to be able to launch this software during this time when so much of our work is having to go virtual," says Lynn Tang, Customer Service at Mango Animate. "I think it couldn't have come at a better time."



The free whiteboard animation software comes with several other features that will make it a very useful tool for users of all types, including professional pre-made templates, a large selection of media items available in the software, various output options, and ease of sharing to make the videos readily available. Above all, it's quite easy to use and requires no technical knowledge.



The free whiteboard animation software, Mango WM for short, is expected to become available for download shortly. For more information, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an emerging animated video software provider. They offer several solutions for creating animated videos. They are about to launch the newest addition to their suite of products – Mango Whiteboard Animation Video Maker.