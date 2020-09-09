Mango Animate Is the Go-to YouTube Video Maker for Intro and Outro

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2020 --With advertising and general viewer engagement transitioning from traditional methods to social media and YouTube in particular, there is a need for a YouTube video maker that is easy, convenient, and affordable. Mango Animation Maker fits the bill for creating lively intros and outros for YouTube videos.



A YouTube video maker should make it easy to focus on the brand and the person behind it as well as enable the video creator to make a strong call to action. Users should not have to worry about the technicalities of creating their videos. Mango Animation Maker takes the guesswork out of making YouTube intros and outros as it requires no technical skills, just the ability to follow four simple steps. The result is unique animated videos that will engage viewers, growing the channel's fan base and following.



The Mango Animation Maker has several features that make it an ideal YouTube video maker, including preloaded templates that can be customized using a vast library of media items. The user has access to an infinite canvas to expound on their brand and the person behind it. Over forty types of speaking animation roles will delight audiences with their versatility.



This YouTube video maker also has lively camera settings. Audiences will be amazed by the various camera effects. Users can add captions and voice narration by recording their voices to better bring their messages across. Customizable subtitles will make sure the message is clear to the intended audience. Once the video is completed to the creator's satisfaction with the intro and outro added, the Mango Animation Maker allows for quick and effortless sharing to YouTube and other social media platforms.



"When we were developing the software product line for Mango Animate," says Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate, "we specifically added the YouTube video maker because we realize how impactful this media is becoming."



As far as YouTube video makers go, the Mango Animation Maker is more affordable than most, costing as little as $99 for a lifetime license. The enterprise package goes for $299 and can accommodate up to ten users added to the account.



