Mango Animate Launches a Cartoon Character Generator

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2021 --Mango Animate is continuing its trend of providing high-quality animation software for users in all fields. This time they've developed a cartoon character generator. The Mango Animate Character Maker (Mango Animate CM) promises convenience and ease of use.



Selena Lee, Chief Designer of Mango Animate told us "We've thought of everything our customers could need in the perfect character software. Then we added it to this one."



The cartoon character generator has a host of features to recommend it. For starters, it has a library of cartoon character templates. This makes an animator's job quicker and requires less effort. It's great for use when a user is pressed for time but still wants high-quality characters for their cartoons. There's no need to worry about adding bones or nodes as the templates come fully rigged.



For persons with a strong creative side, this cartoon character generator gives them free rein. Users can import PSD and PNG images and turn them into entertaining cartoon characters. An easy-to-use bone tool and handy bone templates produce professional-quality rigging. All this can be done in a flash. And users can easily work on multiple characters at a time.



Animators can customize every aspect of their characters. The cartoon character generator features a nifty character editor. Users can modify the color of their characters' hair, skin, mouth, eyes, and other features. With a single click, they can change the outfits and accessories that their characters are wearing. This cartoon character generator also lets users import custom features, clothing, and accessories.



There is a wide array of pre-made facial expressions and body movements in the motion library. Users can always upload custom animations for their characters to the cartoon character generator. Animators can add audio and video files into the cartoon character generator. They can then animate the characters' mouths to make it look like they're saying the lines.



Finished characters can be exported in various formats. Sharing them is effortless. The characters can even be imported into the Mango Animate Animation Maker and added to the custom character library.



