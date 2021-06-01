Mango Animate Launches a Character Motion Graphics Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2021 --Animation maker giant Mango Animate has released a new character animation software program that will bring all the characters and images of designers to life. Designers can now create almost anything in a jiffy and showcase it to their intended audience with this magical character motion graphics software.



Designers using Mango Animate character motion graphics software can turn static PNG images and PSD layers that they have designed to animated vivid characters. This process is so simple that even a rookie and a novice at this craft can easily bring fantastic results. Mango Animate Character Maker(Mango Animate CM) can creatively and perfectly add various features to designers' characters including bones and others. And designers are able to edit the poses according to their requirements.



Equipped with a huge arsenal of predefined characters in the software, Mango Animate CM shortens the process of animation. Animators can easily design and animate characters such as doctors, nurses, teachers, athletes. Using Mango Animate's top-quality character motion graphics software, designers and animators can instantly make their designs like a top professional.



Mango Animate CM also has a massive motion library and hundreds of options for customizing the designs and projects. A large variety of body movements, facial expressions, and motions are easily accessible and ready to use. In congruence with these unending animation choices within the software, designers can not only drag and drop the motions. Not just that, the characters' clothing and facial features can be altered to give the best outlook. It has never been so easier to create cartoon characters and even an amateur with rudimentary computer skills can excel at this with ease.



"We always keep our products within the reach of everyone. No matter experienced designers or amateurs can use our character motion graphics software and they will be ecstatic at what they have discovered! It isn't just a software program for animation, " says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



To grab more information about Mango Animate Character Maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a software firm that specializes in making software for animations. With its products available in over 100 countries, Mango Animate is a market leader in providing solutions for making intuitive animation software to design animations in every variety imaginable.