Mango Animate Launches a Free 2D Character Animation Maker with a Difference

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2021 --People of all ages love animated characters, and they aren't going anywhere anytime soon. They've been a part of popular culture for decades — from cartoons to movies to video games. However, it is difficult for most people to create animated characters without animation knowledge and coding experience. Mango Animate has provided a free 2D character animation maker that enables everyone to bring their ideas into animated videos.



Mango Animate's free 2D character animation maker also enables users to choose from a huge collection of cartoon characters. These ready-to-use animated characters are designed by professional animators and pre-rigged for instant use in projects. The free version of the software offers 30+ cartoon characters, while an affordable premium version offers more than 100. To bring a new look to these pre-made cartoon characters, creators can explore the library of outfits and accessories.



With dozens of templates available in both human and animal designs, users can get straight to choosing the character's hair color, outfit, clothing items, and facial expressions. No need to worry about the underlying structure — with bone structure automatically applied to the character. Users can focus on fine-tuning the realism of the character's animation. The software was built to offer the utmost convenience and room for creativity. Users can also begin by importing their images in PSD or PNG format and using the bone tool to rig the characters to create a different character too.



The free 2D character animation maker has an excellent character editor that empowers users to edit almost every aspect of it. From skin color to body parts, everything is editable. Moreover, with the extensive accessory library, the inclusion of videos and audio to complement the movement of characters and multiple export options such as MP4, MOV, PNG, and animated GIF make this software a good choice for users in any need.



To learn more information, visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an animation video and GIF maker that helps users create professional-looking and exceptionally shareable animated videos in minutes without any struggle, thanks to the built-in tools, pre-made templates, and thousands of images and videos, which are all available for free.