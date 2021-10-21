Mango Animate Launches a Free Doodle Video Maker for Marketing Videos

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2021 --Mango Animate unveiled a free doodle video maker to help users make animated marketing and training videos. With premium-quality marketing videos, both marketers and enterprises have an opportunity to boost audience engagement and sales. Doodle videos present a unique hand drawing animation that allows viewers to watch as a voice narrates the marketing message while the hand draws the cartoon character. This will keep them glued to the video as they absorb the information being relayed.



Modern viewers often look for something unique and more exciting – content that will impress and convince them to act. Doodle videos have a way of attracting and retaining the audience. Their messages are compelling and memorable, and many people will keep coming for more. The doodle video maker from Mango Animate has innovative features to make the animated videos stand out.



"Our doodle video maker can effectively get your message across to your customers," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate. "If you need to illustrate complex facts or processes, the software will help you create doodle explainer videos that will bring all the details of your brand to life. Letting your customers watch your story in the form of fun cartoons will compel them to respond to your call to action without any doubt. We value your success, and our doodle video maker will help you achieve it."



Doodle videos created using the doodle video maker empower businesses to tell their stories by the power of cartoon characters. The cartoons make the videos fun to watch and are effective in helping people recall the crucial facts relayed in the message. When viewers watch the hand draw a word or character, they anxiously try to predict the hand's next action and get motivated to continue watching to the end.



Mango Animate's doodle video maker is what enterprises need to keep visitors on their websites for longer. And when they do visit, they'll definitely want to explore other pages with interactive content. This software contains enormous power to create awe-inspiring, dynamic doodle videos that people want to watch every day. It creates a good business atmosphere that helps reduce website bounce rate leading to increased leads, traffic conversions, sales, and the overall business bottom line.



To explore detailed information about this free doodle video maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate has been at the forefront of delivering high-end animated video software for its customers. Its software products are developed with innovative technology that ensures a modern approach to video creation using the most advanced tools.