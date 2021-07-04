Mango Animate Launches a New and Revolutionary Animated Character Generator

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/04/2021 --Animated characters have always been the crowd favorite for a long time. In recent years, the demand for animated characters in advertising, marketing, and many other sectors has increased tenfold. The process of creating an animated character is something that has always been considered an 'expert' thing. With this animated character generator introduced by Mango Animate, designing and generating these characters becomes much easier. With ready-to-use templates and numerous customizing options, this is one of the most effective and easily understandable software for bringing exuberance to any project.



"Animated character generators are necessary in the recent times, to bring some liveliness in any projects or advertisements for any field. With Mango Animate Character Maker, this becomes easy and economically efficient to fabricate customized animated characters," says Ivan Leung, the CTO of Mango Animate as he explains the necessity of this software in the current times, where innovation is the real deal.



This animated character generator allows users to create cartoon characters starting off with a simple 2D image. It can even be a normal PNG image or PSD layer. The skeletal animation option can be used to add bones, giving a skeletal figure to the 2D images after which pre-made motions or a customized pose can be added using the advanced Inverse Kinematics feature provided in the software.



In addition, it offers a set of pre-built characters available right out of the box. Still, these characters are fully customizable to guarantee that there is no limitation when it comes to being creative. After the characters are created, they can be exported in any format such as MP4, MOV, PNG, or GIF and can be used or shared on any social media platforms to serve its needful purpose efficiently.



To get more details about this animated character maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a creative technology company that creates and produces animation video-making software which is economically beneficial and simple for beginners to use. Running successfully since 2003, this company keeps honing its software to make it more effective and user-friendly. It aims to produce more ergonomic animation software that can help people to bring some innovations in their projects related to work or their personal growth. After commencing various innovative video-making software programs, it has now launched an effective animated character generator which has been highly successful among the users.