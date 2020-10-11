Mango Animate Launches an Animation Maker for Halloween

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2020 --Mango Animate has launched an animation maker just in time for enterprises and marketers to start creating Halloween-themed animated marketing videos or GIFs. This is a good time to design business promotional videos with a personal touch to show their customers their offerings for the coming holiday. Halloween will be the best time to show off their spooky great deals while offering their audiences fun and captivating videos to watch.



Users can record tours of their stores to show their clients the kind of products they offer and entice them to shop for the season. Halloween is providing an opportunity for businesses to promote their brands and boost their sales and profits through creative strategies. They can now spice up their marketing campaigns with Halloween animated video and GIF ideas. With Mango Animate's animation maker, they can usher in Halloween in style.



"Introducing our animation maker for Halloween is the best idea to help businesses win more customers and increase sales during the season," said Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate. "The animated videos will give audiences more insights about the brand, and they will likely convert because of this and the seasonal promos they'll be receiving. Our clients can go a notch higher by hosting their videos on social media pages with shared reviews from their customers while spicing up the videos with ghost stories of Halloween. The spine-chilling yet informative experience will make people talk about their brand."



The animation maker is the best tool for marketers to use to give customers a virtual tour of their current offers for Halloween. With animation widgets, dynamic roles, and voice narration expressions, they can tell their brand stories, offer product descriptions, and make customers connect with their businesses at a more personal level. They will have a deeper understanding of their brand and its value, which will increase their loyalty. By using different speaking roles and stunning scene transitions from Mango Animate, users will manage to change their audience's perception of their brands because they can now resonate with them.



Mango Animation Maker enables users to create interactive animated videos for the upcoming Halloween season. Through these captivating animations, businesses can send their customers on a virtual quest for seasonal discounts by offering them clues in the animated videos. They can use links or incorporate spooky characters in their videos to compliment the Halloween theme and make the hunt more exciting but challenging. To increase audience participation and interest, they can also incorporate hints to help them scramble for deals and offers.



For more information, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate's innovation keeps growing over time as the company strives to offer its users the best technology to improve their marketing ventures. The fast-growing firm is hell-bent on ensuring that its customers' software needs are met at all times.