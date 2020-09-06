Mango Animate Launches an Animation Video Maker for Corporate Training

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2020 --Mango Animate has launched an intuitive animation video maker to help corporations create training videos for their workforce. Employees are an asset that companies need for business continuity. By providing them with stimulus and motivation, they'll feel valued and put their best foot forward to increase productivity. Mango Animate understands this and has developed an animation video maker to help organizations upskill their staff using informative, fun, and educational animated videos.



Mango Animate's new animation video maker enables companies to create stunning animated videos that convey concepts effortlessly to help viewers grasp and retain them in their memories. The software comes with powerful media that can be incorporated into the animation videos for orientation training. Orienting new employees using animation videos is the perfect way of welcoming them to their new work environment and helping them to understand company policies.



"At Mango Animate, we know that corporate training videos can make a significant impact on a company's bottom line," said Lynn Tang, Customer Service Head at Mango Animate. "With our animation video maker, users have everything in one place, and all they need is their creative abilities to design their unique pieces. So they have no excuse but design videos with solid directions and useful meanings that will help employees become game-changers in their companies."



When Mango Animate developed the animation video maker for corporate training, it kept in mind the health and safety of all employees. Thanks to this thought, companies can design safety training videos that will help to convey all safety measures with much clarity. The safety training animated videos will include short animated scenarios on all safety topics and demonstrations on the best course of action. Workers will be trained on the best measures to take to avoid injury at work and what action to take if they get injured while working.



Many organizations introduce new technologies from time to time, and they would want to educate their personnel on how to use the technologies to boost productivity and maximize profits. Animation videos can help them illustrate complex processes about the new tools and techniques to help orient workers. When integrated with definitive roles, lively cameras, and animation widgets, the videos will drive the point home, and managers will have an easy time integrating the tools in their companies' daily operations.



