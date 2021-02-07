Mango Animate Launches an Easy-to-Use Whiteboard Animation Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2021 --Although whiteboard animations are useful for a variety of purposes, many people are put off by the cost and specialist knowledge that is required. To cater to these people, Mango Animate has introduced whiteboard animation software that can be used by anyone, even complete beginners who lack coding knowledge or graphic designing experience.



"The Mango Animate whiteboard animation software was designed to be simple and easy to use," said Selena Lee, Chief Designer of Mango Animate. "With an intuitive interface, even novices can use our application to create stunning whiteboard animations for a variety of purposes, including for educational, business or personal use. A library of pre-loaded templates makes getting started extremely easy and the advanced functionality means anyone can create professional-quality whiteboard animations."



In order to get started, users can simply select from hundreds of advanced, pre-built templates. As they are fully configurable, people are free to exercise their creativity and create whiteboard animations that excite and captivate their audiences in a matter of minutes. The Mango Animate team is aware that whiteboard animation software is used to serve a range of purposes, including to sell, teach, or simply to entertain. Consequently, they have incorporated a range of advanced functions that can be used to create whiteboard animations that are able to really achieve their purpose.



The advanced options available in Mango Animate's whiteboard animation software include a library of pre-made characters, SVG images, shapes, charts, and icons that can be conveniently incorporated to create stunning animations. The whiteboard animation software also allows users to add amazing special effects to really elevate the quality of their production. These effects include transition effects, entry and exit effects and other special visuals that will delight target audiences.



The Mango Animate whiteboard animation software includes a range of male and female hand types, covering a variety of gestures, making it perfect for making doodle videos. Voiceovers can also be incorporated, with the user being able to easily add his or her own voice. Best of all, Mango Animate's whiteboard animation software is available for a reasonable fee, making it a cost-effective application for myriad users.



