Mango Animate Launches Text to Video Software for Visually Enhanced Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2021 --Mango Animate recently launched its text to video software to help users design visually enhanced content. The software features animated video templates with stunning typography animation and customized looks. Animators have full access to these templates and other tools to make their videos stand out. All they need to do is pick a template, edit it to make it appealing then create it. And it takes just a few minutes to get the video ready for publishing and distribution.



Animated videos made with Mango Animate text video maker is a straightforward process. With the click of a button, users are able to get their text moving. The sliding-in, typewriter effect, bouncing, and plenty of other effects help them to design fascinating kinetic typography videos that move every viewer. The good thing is that they can make videos for all types of viewers and make a great impact.



"Our text to video software automates the video creation process to ensure you spend less time and create more projects." Said Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate. "Our goal is to help you produce top-rated content that will generate more views, land you more clients and boost your ROI – all these you can accomplish effortlessly with our software. Our support teams are always on hand to assist you in whatever you need."



With Mango Animate, one can use the life-like Text-to-Speech service to turn any text into dynamic, lifelike speech. The text to video software comes equipped with plenty of natural-sounding voices in different languages. These can be used to make animated characters speak in a language of choice. What makes this feature intriguing is that it helps animators reach out to massive audiences, most especially those who don't speak English. Mango Animate provides complete control over all the aspects of the text-to-speech service to match the unique styles of kinetic typography videos.



The text to video software also has a free icon library that gives users unlimited access to top-of-the-line royalty-free icons to use in embellishing their animated text videos. Once they convert their articles to videos, the software automatically matches the perfect matching icons to make the motion typography visually appealing to the audience. Mango animated makes work easier for animators who need to take content marketing to another level.



Download text to video software on Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an outstanding video software development company that produces advanced software for creating captivating videos. It uses advanced technology to help its clients access innovative tools that help design and publish videos online.