Mango Animate Offers a Brand New Text Video Creator for Users

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2021 --With Mango Animate's text video creator, everyone is able to share their ideas or thoughts in a visual way and make it easy for viewers to understand what they are trying to say. Users can also use this software as a presentation tool for anything from presentations, website tutorials, business pitches, and more.



The best part about using this text video creator is its ability to instantly generate videos on the fly without having to worry about rendering times or exporting files. All users need to do is simply typing out their script and the software will generate the videos instantaneously. It is a great way for users to express their thoughts and ideas in an engaging visual format.



"At Mango Animate, we understand that animation videos are a great way to express any idea or thought," says Ivan Leung, the CTO of Mango Animate. "We've been working on this text video creator for several years and it's one of our most advanced products. This software is an incredible tool that will help you create more engaging content without all of the hassles."



The text video creator allows people with no previous experience in animation software to create high-quality text videos by using text rather than drawing every frame themselves. The simplicity will appeal not only to amateur designers but also to business professionals who need quick visuals without the time and cost of video production. It can be used for business, marketing, or education purposes. This text video creator has already been seen in action by a wide variety of bloggers and video makers to create tutorials and explainer videos on YouTube and other popular social media platforms.



The software offers features like motion typography, powerful voice-over narration, and a library of customizable assets to create the perfect video. And it is the latest one in a long line of animation tools created by Mango Animate. Now it provides both free and paid versions for users to choose from.



To explore more features of this amazing text video maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is one of the best animation companies, headquartered in Hong Kong and established in 2003. Mango Animate is committed to delivering excellent animation software programs to clients around the world.