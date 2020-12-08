Mango Animate Offers a Completely Free Animation Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2020 --Mango Animate recently released an advanced animation maker that is available completely free of charge. Despite not costing anything, the software is exceptionally powerful and is capable of creating professional quality animation videos to suit diverse purposes.



"The Mango Animate Animation Maker was launched to allow anyone to create great animations," said Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate. "We know that animations can be extremely useful to a wide variety of people, but up to now only those who could afford access to expensive software. That's why we have made our animation maker completely free of charge, so users don't have to pay any fees of any kind, now or in the future. Whether for business or personal use, they are free to use our software to achieve their goals."



As it was created to bring animation within reach of anyone, the Mango Animate Animation Maker has an extremely simple and intuitive interface that is easy to use. No coding or specialized knowledge is necessary, so complete beginners can use the software with confidence, without having to hire a graphic designer or third party agency.



To get people started, the animation maker provides over a hundred free templates. Animations can be created on an unlimited infinite canvas that is perfect for managing the whole or parts of the content. Over 40 specially created characters are available to act out a variety of roles. These include teachers, police officers, tour guides, businessmen, students, and more. Consequently, users are able to create animations for a variety of real-life situations.



The animation maker includes thousands of free assets such as images, SVGs, animation widgets, effects, symbols and charts for users to create distinctive animations that really captive and engage audiences. Recoding voiceovers and adding subtitles is also an extremely simple process allowing users to give their animations a personal touch while easily explaining difficult points. Exciting scene transitions and animation effects can be incorporated to lend the video a studio-grade appearance. Once created, the animation can be freely shared online, offline or as a GIF, through social media and other global channels.



For more information, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Mango Animate is an innovative software company that creates a variety of animation tools. It is committed to enabling more people to enjoy the power of animation to enhance their professional and personal lives.