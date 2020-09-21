Mango Animate Offers a New 2D Animation Tool for Brands

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2020 --As of 2020, Facebook has more than four billion daily video views, and more than 500 million GIFs are shared every day on Twitter. With these stats, 2020 is the year dynamic content prevails. Mango Animate has ridden on this trend and developed Mango Animation Maker for brands and organizations to create studio-grade 2D animations that convey business values and visions.



"Videos have not only become an inseparable part of our personal lives, but also a valuable tool for promoting our brands," says Lynn Tang, Customer Service at Mango Animate. "Mango Animate is committed to doing its part, and Mango Animation Maker is our way of stepping up to help brands revel in the impact of 2D animations."



With videos progressively dominating social media feeds, video production has been drawn out with professionals spending hours creating a 30-second video or looping GIF. Mango Animation Maker allows businesses, marketers, and more to fully embrace the power of video by turning the process of video creation into a fun and effortless experience within minutes. No software or prior animation skills needed.



The 2D animation making process is 100-percent automated, and users have access to plenty of resources to begin their videos. Open the application, choose a template, act out the script, customize and animate everything on the canvas, and even add captions and voice narration to explain points vividly. More than 40 types of occupational roles are provided to convey messages in any industry. An intuitive, multi-track timeline configuration allows users to keep a constant eye on each aspect of their video projects, including Camera, Background, Foreground, and Animation, to ensure consistent branding.



"The Mango Animation Maker brings power to create 2D animation videos & GIFs to beginners, non-designers and professionals to engage worldwide audiences with just a few clicks," adds Tang.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate has developed software for users looking to create dynamic GIFs and easy-to-understand animated videos. The company has four different options for users to make any types of 2D animations, including whiteboard videos, character videos, explainer videos, promos videos and more.