Mango Animate Offers a New Product to Convert Text to Video

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2021 --Mango Animate Text Video Maker provides various best-in-class digital tools and includes few yet effective steps through which users can create charismatic and personalized text videos or convert text to video as per their unique needs.



This text video maker has been created to offer efficient text-based videos for multiple uses in countless industries. "Along with the many exclusive features this promising product has, we are especially proud of including kinetic typography and industry-leading text-to-speech (TTS) service that gives text videos a realistic and human touch," says Ivan Leung, the CTO of Mango Animate.



The first step of using this text to video converter is to choose a prepared text video template style that can be edited. The second step is to convert the text to video using kinetic typography to transform the article or blog into a stunning video. The third step is to customize and animate using text-to-speech (TTS) service and adding icons objects from the countless icons that are included in the software. The last and fourth step is to export the customized video into various formats that support sharing on multiple platforms.



The article video converter also contains some highlight features such as easy-to-use kinetic typography formats. Everyone can create gorgeous text videos and it requires no technical skills! Even new users can make engaging videos with the pre-designed templates and customized background music even in the nick of time.



Mango Animate Text Video Maker is an affordable and easy-to-use text video software that can be used by anyone who wishes to create interesting, professional, and effective videos without any prior knowledge of video creation.



For more information about this text to video converter, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Since 2003, Mango Animate has been on the cutting edge of software development for the creative industry. The company has developed a wide variety of software tools to aid artists in the creative process, which have accrued over 1,700,000 total downloads.