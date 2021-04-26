Mango Animate Offers a Top-Class Article to Video Converter

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2021 --An article in video form is an ingenious idea. It allows the main points to be highlighted while holding the interest of the audience for longer than the written version. It can be especially useful in this modern age where very few people have the time or inclination to read an entire article and most people are caught up in animated videos. Mango Animate is about to launch the Mango Animate Text Video Maker (Mango Animate TM), an easy-to-use article to video converter .



This article to video converter requires no previous video creation skill or experience. It comes with a range of tools and features that will make the process seamless. These include animated text video templates. Each template comes fully animated and can be customized in a snap. For the less experienced user or one who's short on time, these templates make converting articles to video quick and easy.



Users just need to import the text of their article into the article to video converter. Then they can divide the text into appropriate sentence groups in the way they want it to appear in the video. This can be done manually by the user or automatically by the article to video converter. The leading text-to-speech (TTS) service is at users' disposal to produce convincing audio. Several languages and believable accents give users full control over how their videos sound.



If users prefer to use their own voice for their text videos the dynamic voiceover tool in the article to video converter will allow this. They just click record and add their voice for a deeper emotional connection with the audience. They can vary their tones and inflection to suit the intended audience.



The article to video converter will also match the ideal icons to the text from an expansive collection of quality royalty-free icons. And users can put their text in motion in no time. Mango Animate TM features various motion typography effects such as bouncing, sliding in, and typewriter to make the text video even more appealing.



Ivan Leung, CTO of Mango Animate says "As with all our software, we're giving users an easier way to connect with their market."



Visit the Mango Animate to learn more about Mango Animate TM.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate consistently provides high-quality animation software. They serve users across various industries.