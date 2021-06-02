Mango Animate Offers an Amazing Free Animation Software Program

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2021 --Mango Animate announces its latest free animation software product that builds on its cutting-edge video animation tools to helps users create unique and entertaining animated videos. Mango Animate Animation Maker(Mango Animate AM) is always focused on giving people access to the most advanced technology to create amazing digital video content that inspires and drives viewers to take action.



Mango Animate AM gives users access to thousands of free images, symbols, shapes, and much more. It includes more than 40 characters to choose from and allows users to record their own voices to personalize the video and add subtitles for educational videos or for those without sound. The free animation software includes multi-track timeline editing so that all elements are under the user's control - from when a character moves to when the voice track begins. The software also includes the ability to zoom, pan, and rotate the camera and includes new animation effects to add fun transitions to the storytelling.



These kinds of features make Mango Animate AM stand out while using its state-of-the-art tools to deliver polished, professional videos that can be used in a range of scenarios from a business presentation to training and explainer videos.



"We are proud to launch this new free animation software that gives users more options and more control over how they tell their stories," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate. "Our products have paved the way in video animation, and we pride ourselves in continuing to evolve and improve our products to serve users' needs. We always want to deliver a new product that takes animated storytelling to the next level. Mango Animate AM is an easy and effective tool to clearly and powerfully tell a story, promote a product, inspire a team, and build a brand."



For more information about this amazing free animation software, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate has nearly two decades of experience in developing video animation software that is easy and accessible for all to use. With 2.5 million users and more than 1,000 business partners, Mango Animate is the next generation of user-oriented free animation software and continues to build on its industry-leading technology to deliver products that help users communicate in new and creative ways.