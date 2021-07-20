Mango Animate Offers an Amazing Kinetic Typography Video Creator

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2021 --Kinetic typography videos are an excellent solution for people who are more interested in video content than they are in reading. They can revolutionize the way businesses share information in the digital sphere because there's nothing duller than looking through a static page of words, but embedding animated text videos into a project will make it more exciting and engaging. Mango Animate's kinetic typography video maker is an easy-to-use animation software program that can bring words to life in ways that a still image can't.



With this kinetic typography video maker, users can quickly create beautiful text animations with just a few clicks. Rather than dealing with animation parameters from scratch, the tools allow users to simply edit the templates to their liking and add customized elements to the video using the built-in video editor. In addition, the templates are fully customizable, so people can adjust the timing of each animation state or even add new animations!



"Animating simple text messages can turn them into mini-films for various purposes. From creating a short video to show off a product or concept to voicing opinions on different topics, the dynamic videos let users take their message to the next level by adding motion effects and characters to them. With our software, you can make text video clips with your text in no time. For anyone who wants to get more exposure and have an easy way to communicate their message, this kinetic typography video software is a great choice," says Ivan Leung, the CTO of Mango Animate.



The text animation maker has a great library of motion typography animations. They're the perfect way to add energy to the text. As users choose effects, different segments of the text can have completely different animations for more variety. This software can take any kinetic typography video to the next level with animated characters, and there is totally no need to be an expert animator to use it. From professional-level features like TTS technology, icon library to a collection of hundreds of animated cartoon characters.



For more information about this software, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate provides a one-stop solution for animation video production. With a variety of animation video software, beginner & professional users can create whiteboard videos, character videos, and text videos in minutes for free.