Mango Animate Offers Free Whiteboard Animation Software for a Variety of Uses

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2020 --The world continues to evolve with new technology replacing obsolete ways of doing things. The advent of animated videos has changed the way many people work, learn, and are entertained. Mango Animate offers free whiteboard animation software that allows everyone, amateurs and professional animators alike, to create animated videos for any purpose imaginable.



The Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker (Mango Animate WM) is suited for business, educational, and personal applications. It's perfect for marketing campaigns as animated video ads have been proven to generate more sales and conversions than conventional methods. It's also great for creating more engaging online lessons, which is especially useful during the current pandemic. Students can also use it as a creative way to submit assignments to their teachers. With this free whiteboard animation software, the user's only limit is their imagination.



One reason a whiteboard animation video is such an effective tool is people's attraction to seeing an idea mapped out from beginning to end before their eyes. It makes things easier to understand and relate to. Mango Animate WM features a large number of hand types that can be used to outline concepts on the whiteboard. Users can choose male or female hands in varying sizes to perform numerous gestures.



This free whiteboard animation software comes with hundreds of professionally designed templates that anyone can use to make high-quality animated videos. It also offers an expansive library of media items that can be used to customize videos, a powerful voiceover tool, and the ability to add captions. Keeping audiences engaged is vital in any field and this free whiteboard animation software guarantees that with its captivating animation and transition effects.



Mango Animate's free whiteboard animation software facilitates fast and easy sharing via multiple channels. There are three output options including offline videos in six formats, online videos, and GIFs. Full HD video is also supported. According to Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate, "Animation is taking the world by storm. Our free whiteboard animation software puts persons in the position to benefit from this growing trend."



For more information on Mango Animate WM, please click Mango Animate



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a leading supplier of animation video software. They provide innovative solutions that help their customers take advantage of modern technology.