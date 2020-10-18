Mango Animate Optimizes Whiteboad Animation Video Making Process with Mango WM

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2020 --Mango WM is the upcoming whiteboard animation software that Mango Animate plans to launch after the success of the Mango Animation Maker. It specializes in making whiteboard animation videos suitable for almost all industries and fields.



Mango Animation Maker's features include infinite canvas, hundreds of templates, stunning scene transitions, lively camera settings, types of animation effects, and flexible video distribution options. While Mango WM, standing on the success of Mango Animation Maker, not only equips with these robust features, but updates with a more exciting offering - an extensive selection of hands with various gestures. No matter SVGs, text, animations, or anything on the canvas, they can be drawn, written, sketched by a drawing hand. Users will be able to enjoy the full customization Mango WM provides as they can replace the hand with a pen, pencil, quill, or even flying butterfly to draw the story out. They can also upload local images to be the "drawing hand".



Mango WM is effective in delivering classes. Using the whiteboard animation videos to explain complex teaching topics is considered as a good approach, especially during remote teaching. Not only will it bring fun and animate the virtual classroom, but it will impress students with an immersive learning experience. Because graphics are more straightforward and easier to understand than wordy text explanations. Whiteboard animation videos are memorable and retain more information in students' heads. The same logic applies when it comes to training and other use.



"We at Mango Animate believe that whiteboard animation videos can help a lot in explaining complex concepts or processes, selling products, or just letting the world know about a product's existence in the first place. People can all resonate with whiteboard animation videos in one way or another and this is what served as our driving force to develop Mango WM", says Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate when talking about the pending whiteboard animation software.



For more information or to learn about Mango WM, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is the premier platform that constantly rolls out professional solutions to cater to the needs of individuals, businesses, and organizations that want to create animation videos and more. Mango WM is one of its animation products that focuses on making whiteboard animation videos.