Mango Animate Prides Itself on Creativity when Making Animated Video Ads

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2020 --Mango Animate is rising from thousands of software companies with its newest and greatest offering, Mango Animation Maker. To make an animated video ad that resonates with any type of audience, Mango Animation Maker offers a diverse range of templates that can work in any industry, giving users an unparalleled experience compared to other software.



Users of Mango Animation Maker have the opportunity to either create a blank canvas for their animated video ad or select an existing template after which they will add multimedia content. The software brings great convenience to users by granting them access to a huge library of free media objects ready to be used in their storytelling. Mango Animation Maker's over 40 types of speaking roles, and the subtitle and recording options enable users to convey their messages more directly. Meanwhile, varied animation effects animate all the elements on the canvas, allowing users to display their ads in a much more fun and interesting way.



When asked about the Mango Animation Maker, Ken Glenn, CMO of Mango Animate, said, "What makes our Mango Animation Maker stand out among other animation video software is it's engaging, interesting, impressive and cost-effective. It will provide its users with a whole new experience in producing to-the-point animated video ads. Whether you are trying to promote a product, urge your customers to take action, address a customer pain point, or craft a unique business storytelling, Mango Animation Maker will help you immensely."



It will be a hassle-free process even for an average user with no expertise to create animated video ads on Mango Animation Maker. Its user-friendly interface is perfect for beginners to learn about animated video ads. The user can utilize its multi-track timeline to ensure everything is under control, including camera, background, foreground, animation effects and its duration. The powerful timeline helps the user organize and sort out the elements on their project with ease.



