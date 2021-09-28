Mango Animate Provides a Blog to Video Maker for Customized Typography Videos

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2021 --Recently Mango Animate has unveiled a blog to video maker to help users transform their blog articles into captivating videos. The modern internet user is constantly looking for engaging content they can comprehend easily. What better way than to use visually enhanced videos to satisfy their needs? With Mango Animate's blog to video maker, marketers can create stunning videos from their blog content and share them with audiences on all social platforms.



The blog to video maker allows people to customize the cover, size, content, and other kinetic typography project settings with ease. With a few clicks, they can add animation, add dynamic backgrounds, motion graphics, and icons automatically to generate impactful videos from their blog posts. Other than adding interactive features, they also get to optimize their projects for social platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, TikTok, and more. The software enables motion typography styles like subtitle mode, rotate text mode, MV mode for users to make their videos appealing, unique and stylish.



"We developed our blog to video maker to help you tell your story more vividly than ever," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate. "This tool has a built-in engine that converts your blog post into natural-sounding audio. You can include your own voice to add a personal touch to your animated video and evoke emotions from viewers. The animated cartoon characters will humanize your kinetic typography video to resonate with your audience."



The easy-to-use kinetic typography editor of this blog to video maker makes it fun to generate typography animations. Even those without technical skills can turn their blog articles into impactful animated videos and influence their audiences' decisions in an instant. And when they include video intros and outros, images, logos, cool music, and transition effects in the videos, their videos will become more crisp, sensational, and eye-catching – just what people need in order to take appropriate actions.



The blog to video maker has user-friendly interfaces that are easy to navigate and use. And most of the functions are automated, doing the heavy lifting for animators. The outcomes are incredibly amazing, with stunning videos embellished with animated text, subtitles, voiceovers, graphics, images, animations, fonts, and colors, to say the least.



To explore more information about this blog to video creator, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a technological video software company with immense experience in all types of video software from animated videos, whiteboard videos, cartoon character videos, and more. The company offers users free and affordable tools to create videos instantly.