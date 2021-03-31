Mango Animate Provides a Free Cartoon Animation Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2021 --This free cartoon animation software launched by Mango Animate is a good tool to create animated explainer videos. It's well known that videos are more attractive in catching audiences' attention than texts and this software makes the process of creating animation videos a breeze with its powerful functions and features.



When users launch this software for the first time, they may be surprised at the infinite canvas which allows them to put their materials wherever they like. With the help of infinite canvas, users are able to move the camera from an object to another object and bring users a new viewing experience. The lively camera settings also help make the videos alive. The camera effects such as zooming, panning, and rotating are available for users to make their videos better.



Users are able to use the in-built animation widgets and decorations to enrich their videos. The large media library of this free cartoon animation software contains many kinds of materials such as characters, animals, and plants and users can find almost all the materials they need. In order to make these materials more vivid, users may also utilize three animation effects including entrance, emphasis, and exit animation effects to emphasize them. If users want the characters, decorations, or any other material to appear at the same time, they only need to directly edit them on the multi-track timeline.



Another highlighted feature of this free cartoon animation software is that it contains hundreds of online cartoon templates. These templates have different themes and all of them are well-designed by professional designers. It will greatly speed the process of making a stunning cartoon animation video by using the pre-made templates. If users want to create a new animated video but don't know how to start, these professional templates may inspire them. Meanwhile, this free cartoon animation software also provides tutorials with details for its users.



For more information about Mango Animate's free cartoon animation software, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a professional company that provides excellent animation software to users. With a great research and development team, Mango Animate has launched three powerful and amazing software programs.