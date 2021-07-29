Mango Animate Provides a Whiteboard Animation Explainer Video Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2021 --Mango Animate has launched a whiteboard animation software program that helps users create a stunning yet comprehensible animation explanation video. With the intuitive features and user-friendly interface, this whiteboard animation explainer video maker is a good tool for users who are new to animation video making. The usage of the whiteboard animation video concept allows users to explain or present certain topics, products, or services in a clear and simple manner.



This whiteboard animation explainer video maker brings convenience for the users. Bundled with ample customizable templates, users can create personalized and professional-looking whiteboard animation videos. Users can also spice up the video with hundreds of animation effects from the media library available in the software to keep the audience engaged throughout the video.



"We believe that clarity in delivering messages or explanation is essential in any form of communication, which is why we introduce this whiteboard animation explainer video maker," says Ivan Leung, the CTO of Mango Animate. "With the rich features and resources made available in this software, we aim to support our users in realizing and transforming their ideas into a form of video."



With access to abundant resources in the media library, users are able to single-handedly produce an animation video just by using the whiteboard animation explainer video maker. Moreover, users can also record their voices as well as choosing background music for the video directly from the software. Users no longer need to experience the hassle of working with multiple software just for producing a video.



Mango Animate is fully aware that the dissemination of a video is crucial so that audiences can receive and enjoy the video. With that in mind, this whiteboard animation explainer video maker offers three options of output for each video. Each of those being, online video, offline video, and GIF. This way, users can share their videos in different formats as well as on multiple platforms.



To discover more information about this amazing software, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a young animation company for users who are looking into animation video making. It provides a series of multimedia software programs that allow the users to create animation videos with ease. Featured with plentiful of free media in the media library as well as customizable templates for the users, Mango Animate aims to provide the users with convenient solutions for animation video making.