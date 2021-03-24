Mango Animate Provides a Whiteboard Animation Video Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2021 --Mango Animate is one of the leading software companies in the arena of animation. This company recently has launched a user-friendly software program that provides a better marketing method and strategy. By using the whiteboard animation video maker tool, it's possible for everyone to make high-quality animations that are aesthetic and suitable for marketing. A whiteboard animation video is more attractive and readable than a long article to promote brands easily to their potential customers.



The whiteboard animation video maker is very easy to use with a huge material library and a user-friendly interface. The software has loads of professional pre-built templates, lively animation effects, pre-made characters, icons, shapes, SVG images, and many amazing features. No coding or technical skills are required to create an amazing whiteboard animation video and this software also supports users to take advantage of the multi-track timeline editing feature.



This software is regularly updated to provide users with more available functions. The whiteboard animation video maker is already confirmed with lively 3D animation characters and it will cover more than 20 different characters to create eye-catching videos. Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate says, "The whiteboard animation video maker is one of the revolutionary software programs that help a marketing person to communicate with customers better. To make our software more user-friendly, our research and development team has been working hard to optimize the software."



After finishing making the videos, there are three output options for users to choose such as online videos, offline videos, and GIF. Meanwhile, the offline videos are able to be published in full HD in 6 different formats. Also, this software supports users to share their creations on social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. For the marketing person, it's a good way to promote their companies products or services.



To get more information about Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Video Maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a leading and innovative software company in the world. This company is committed to providing the best software to users at a reasonable cost. Now it has launched many innovative and professional software programs that help businesses to engage with more and more customers with the best marketing strategy. The whiteboard animation video maker is one of the best software programs of this company.