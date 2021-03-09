Mango Animate Provides Users a Free 2D Skeletal Animation Software Program

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2021 --Mango Animate's free 2D skeletal animation software is designed for both experienced animators and those who may not have experience in making animations. Features such as the drag-and-drop tool, along with the massive selection of character templates, make the process simple. Animated characters are the best way to convey engaging messages to audiences and Mango Animate Character Maker(Mango Animate CM) gives everyone access to that tool.



Animated characters go beyond just what a slogan brings for a business. This free 2D skeletal animation software allows users to create a human-like figure to represent their brands and deliver critical messages. Users are able to choose from a variety of pre-made character templates or upload their own PSD or PNG files, in which they can add bones and apply dynamic animations. Plus, anyone is accessible to easily add audio to their characters to bring them to life. Mango Animate CM is the quickest way to transform static and dull images into captivating and lively characters.



When choosing to go with a character template, users have plenty of options for personalization. This free 2D skeletal animation software includes a powerful accessory library. Users are able to customize the hair, eyes, skin, glasses, hats, clothing, and much more of their new characters. There is even an option to freely place different body parts together.



Mango Animate CM utilizes advanced IK (Inverse Kinematic) technology so users can build characters that display natural and realistic movements, further developing trust with their audiences. Another exciting feature of Mango Animate CM is the ability to build multiple characters at once, allowing users to save their valuable time. "This free 2D skeletal animation software is designed to accommodate those who are new to the animation world, " says Ken Glenn, CMO of Mango Animate. "Our software offers plenty of tutorials and familiar features, such as the drag-and-drop tool, to keep things simple."



The final step after creating a character is to share it with the intended audiences. With Mango Animate CM, users can save their projects as MPV, MOV, PNG files, and more. From there, characters are available to be shared across social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and more. In just a few simple steps, the free 2D skeletal animation software helps creators easily connect with viewers on a deeper level.



For more information about Mango Animate Character Maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a global leader in user-friendly animation software. They have developed multiple software used across many industries and continue to innovate new technologies. Their latest offering, Mango Animate Character Maker, is changing the way businesses market their products.