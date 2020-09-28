Mango Animate Pushes a Free Animation Maker for Business Video Marketing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2020 --Animation videos as a powerful marketing medium have been underestimated. Mango Animation Maker, the latest offering of Mango Animate, is now available to fill an affordability void in the digital market today.



"Dynamic and fun animations catch the audience attention and keep them engaged, leading to a higher retention rate than a traditional text or image post. While, it used to be an inaccessible tool that requires a large budget to hire professionals or studios for a 30 seconds video or looping GIF", shares Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate. "That's what encourages our team to develop Mango Animation Maker, to make it accessible and affordable for SMEs to create intriguing animation videos for their product/service promotion, business marketing, or brand building."



Providing thousands of free assets and varied online templates, the free animation maker allows users to quickly make a compelling animation video to tell their stories. Caption and voiceover options are built in the software, making the video highly engaging and more likely to deliver a personal touch. As a result, the animation video creates an emotional impact and urges the audience to take action.



To effectively convey the message, Mango Animation Maker allows users to adopt different speaking roles to act out their stories, bring the content to life, and meanwhile enhance audience engagement. Using the stunning transition effects, the animation video will transfer scenes from one to another in a natural way. Lively camera settings amaze the audience with zooming, panning, and rotation camera effects and the infinite canvas provides users with a perfect way for managing content from part to whole or whole to part.



Mango Animation Maker's simple four-step creation process is quick, easy, and straightforward. Create an animation video with customizable online templates or begin fresh on an infinite blank canvas. Enter the accessible world of stunning animations, special effects, and graphics with drag-and-drop ease. When the animation video is done and comes to distribution, Mango Animation Maker gives users the full flexibility to custom the size of their videos to suit the demands of different social media platforms or for various use.



For more information, please visit https://mangoanimate.com/



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a new player in the animation video industry and specializes in innovative technologies to make them easy and fun. Its range of software allows for the creation of various types of animated videos.