Mango Animate Releases a 3D Character Poser for Diverse Character Animations

Mango Animate has released a 3D character poser for creating various character animations for games, business, storyboards, and more. The software is designed to deliver lively human characters that help illustrate concepts and ideas with more clarity. Currently, the 3D character poser is in high demand because of its artistic power of transforming static objects into lifelike forms and characters.



The 3D character poser empowers animators to finesse their craft and turn it into desired characters for their projects. It has the right tools to rig character designs and ready their projects within a very short time. Users can choose from the available resources like clothing, hair, motions, accessories, and more to create animations and then add special body and facial features to complete them. With the 3D character poser, it is easy to achieve the right animation characteristics with high-grade artistic effects.



"Our 3D character poser has ready-to-pose resources to create characters that fit into any scenario," said Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate. "We have designed it with much diversity to allow our clients to create characters with a human form for various animations and storyboarding. Our objective is to enable them to bring stories from different genres to life with their animations and make viewers understand them clearly."



Using the 3D character poser, users can manipulate their ideas and develop unique characters to serve the purpose. They can create the right keyframes, add lip-syncing and other features to accomplish their goal. The software is free, but they can access more features after upgrading to ensure they have all the advanced features they need at their disposal. Optimized for humanizing objects, users can utilize the 3D character poser to design 3D animations for their digital content.



Mango Animate's 3D character poser gives users the full creative control they need to work with 3D objects that require animated videos or rendered PNG or PSD images. They can drag any content from the library onto the scene and use the inverse kinematic tool to add movement and pose. Utilizing these functionalities helps to liven otherwise dull stories. The 3D character poser provides users with infinite opportunities to present human diversity through form and expression.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is taking creativity and art to greater heights by developing cutting-edge animation software with sophisticated features. Users are able to utilize these features to design character animations for different projects.