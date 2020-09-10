Mango Animate Releases a Cartoon Maker to the Market for Creative Video Making

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2020 --Mango Animate is taking the cartoon maker market by storm with its Mango Animation Maker that allows users to create cartoon videos with a variety of characters. Mango Animation Maker is easy to use, rich in features, and meanwhile unlike any other video software, affordable to most.



This cartoon maker comes loaded with hundreds of pre-templates to choose from to fit any need. Added to that are thousands of media such as images, effects, charts, and widgets to name a few that can be used to enhance the cartoon video. There are also varying scene transitions and animation effects that will ensure the finished video is far from boring.



Mango Animate's cartoon maker is super easy to use, with just four simple steps to make a creative and entertaining animated video. Users simply need to choose a template or start with a blank project if preferred. Then add multimedia components from the Mango Animate's media library using an effortless drag-and-drop process. Next is animations, with entrance, emphasis, and exit effects, and the cartoon video is ready for distribution. The cartoon maker also makes this last step easy with the option to publish as an online video, offline video, or GIF, and share to social media with ease. There is no need for prior technical knowledge or lessons for finding functions.



These features are made even better by the affordability of Mango Animate's cartoon maker. There are three price options that are all for a lifetime license without recurring fees. The professional version of Mango Animation Maker goes for $99. This compares to $99 per month for other popular cartoon maker software. At the upper end of the price range is the enterprise package for $299 which allows up to ten users to be added to the account also with lifetime access. As emphasized by Selena Lee, Chief Designer of Mango Animate, "Our focus with this project was providing an affordable and easy-to-use option for persons who need a cartoon maker."



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a new player in the animation video industry and specializes in innovative technologies to make animation easy and fun. Its range of software options allows for the creation of various types of animated videos.