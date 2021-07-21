Mango Animate Releases a Futuristic Kinetic Typography Video Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2021 --Mango Animate has released a new kinetic typography video software program comprising highly advanced technologies which convert text into a video quickly. Any form of text including an article, blog, or story can now be transformed into an entertaining video, attracting more audience. With studies showing the ratio of readers to watchers has increased tenfold in the last few years, converting text to videos becomes a necessary technique to get the deserved attention.



"The more the world grows, the more innovative your text needs to be. This innovative text video maker, which produces high-quality kinetic typography videos, will help in enhancing the projects of many users for their work or personal use," says Ivan Leung, the CTO of Mango Animate.



As the prime goal of Mango Animate is to give their customers a hassle-free and user-friendly software program that will help them shine in their works efficiently, they incorporate simple but innovative features including dozens of pre-animated templates which attract the attention of viewers perfectly.



Mango Animate's kinetic typography video maker provides various exciting effects like the sliding in, bouncing, typewriter, and many more which would make the kinetic typography video more enrapturing to watch. With numerous languages included, the text to speech service will also convert users' text to a perfect spoken format according to the kind of kinetic typography video they require.



This software also provides a large library of icons that will be customized according to the text given. Not only this, various modes like subtitle mode, MV mode and rotate text mode have been included to make the video suitable for publishing on various online platforms. This easy-to-use software is delineated to allow any user, from a beginner to a pro, to craft a perfect kinetic typography video, which can be exported in numerous formats and can be uploaded to social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Vimeo, Triller, and many more.



To explore more information about this kinetic typography video maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an innovative company that provides various animated software for the enhancement of projects, assignments, and many more, for the users in their day-to-day lives. All the different kinds of software introduced by them are reliable and easy to use, which is one of the primary goals of Mango Animate. With new technological innovations, they are running successfully with more than 2,510,000+ users all around the world.