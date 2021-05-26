Mango Animate Releases an Article Video Maker for Captivating Storyboards

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2021 --Mango Animate has provided the best free article video software in the market. The software is incredibly plain sailing to use and straightforward to navigate, allowing users to convert their articles to videos with minimal effort. The pre-built kinetic typography animation templates necessitate the quick creation of aesthetically pleasing and interactive kinetic typography videos. This text video maker targets content marketers, individuals, and enterprises that need to successfully churn out quality animated video content to their audiences.



Using the article video maker, animators can create inspiring storyboards and set layouts with diverse elements and include music and text. This software offers plenty of themes, colors, animated characters, icons, and other media elements to help create perfect projects in the shortest time possible. Indeed, it is positioned to help drive excellent marketing outcomes. Its personalization options are vast and work well for users who are looking to enhance their brand reputation.



"Our article video creator comes with a powerful voice-over tool and entertaining cartoon characters," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate. "The text to speech engine smoothly turns your text into a naturally flowing audio when you record your own voice. This is a perfect way of evoking emotions among the audience. When you add animated cartoon characters, your motion typography videos will be more fun and will remain memorable in their minds."



The free icon library provides unlimited access to top-notch royalty-free icons. These icons come in handy when converting articles to videos. Once converted, the text video software automatically matches the video with perfect icons, turning them into lively visuals and beautiful motion typography that hook viewers without so much of an effort.



The article video creator has earned the trust of many users for creating crisp motion video intros and outros quickly. They are allowed to upload personal videos, logos, images, and fonts. Impressing and influencing viewers is as immediate as it can get when they embellish their projects with stunning transition effects, animated text, and subtitles. The article video maker acts swiftly to transform articles into videos with awesome typography animations. The editor then helps add text to the video and modify the font, size, and color effortlessly.



To find out more information about this article video maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate will never disappoint users when it comes to innovative video animation software. The company has the skilled tech and design teams who understand client needs. Its software products are tailored to market demand. The company leverages research results to develop customer-centric products.