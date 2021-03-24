Mango Animate Releases an Easy to Use Doodle Video Creator

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2021 --Mango Animate has released an advanced doodle video creator that combines powerful functionality with amazing ease of use. The doodle video creator allows even complete beginners to create amazing doodle animations that will astound and captivate audiences. Since no prior knowledge is necessary, this brings the ability to create exciting whiteboard animations within reach of most people.



"We created this doodle video creator because we know that there is a need for a doodle video creator that can be used by people who have no coding knowledge or experience," said Ken Glenn, CMO of Mango Animate. "Best of all, we have combined this ease of use with unparalleled capability so that any user can create stunning whiteboard animations. All they have to do is use the drag and drop tool to produce incredible videos. Whether you are making an animation for business, teaching or personal use, our doodle video creator will enable you to deliver your message with maximum effectiveness."



Getting started couldn't be simpler. All users have to do is access the Mango Animate's doodle video creator's vast library of customizable templates to create their very own animation in a matter of minutes. As all elements of the templates are fully customizable, they are encouraged to explore their creativity and put their own individual style.



Furthermore, this advanced doodle video creator comes with a library of pre-loaded characters, shapes, and images that enables users to make complex videos that cover different requirements. Exciting special effects can be easily incorporated to give the animation a professional feel.



Voiceovers can be incorporated by the doodle video creator's editor, allowing users to conveniently record and incorporate their voices. Background music and sound effects can also easily be added. A multi- timeline editor allows users to easily combine different elements into a single video.



Once created, the doodle video creator will output the video as an online or offline video or as GIF. Users have six different formats to choose from and can also save it as a full HD video. The published video can be conveniently shared on social media.



