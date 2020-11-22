Mango Animate Releases Its Whiteboard Animation Software for Download

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2020 --Animation video software developer Mango Animate has released its groundbreaking whiteboard animation software. Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker (Mango Animate WM for short) is expected to transform everyday activities from teaching and learning to marketing and advertising.



The release of the whiteboard animation software has been highly anticipated as it's been touted as the perfect whiteboard video maker for personal, educational, or business use. There is a free version of the software available, but for persons who want to go pro, there is a special pricing offer with the release. Get the Professional package for $39 and the Enterprise for $199 for a lifetime license. That means no recurring monthly payments, just one purchase price for lifetime use of fantastic features.



The whiteboard animation software offers maximum customization, enabling users to personalize almost every aspect of their whiteboard videos. It is loaded with images, decorations, characters, and effects and users can import custom versions of all these elements from their local computers to enhance their videos.



One of the most outstanding features of Mango Animate's whiteboard animation software is its hand drawing capabilities. There are numerous hand types and pens available in the software for users to choose from. They can also upload pictures of their hands or any object of their choice and use them as the drawing instrument. Additionally, any image uploaded to the whiteboard animation software can have the hand drawing effect added to it and the image will appear as if it's being drawn as part of the video.



This whiteboard animation software boasts an infinite canvas, allowing users to build an unlimited number of scenes to fully explain their points. Other great features of the whiteboard animation software include professionally pre-made templates, a diverse library of multimedia items, a powerful voiceover tool and audio editor, the ability to add captions, and fascinating animations and effects.



Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate was beaming with pride as he stated "Our team has worked long and hard on this whiteboard animation software. It's a joy to be able to release it today." The software became available for download on November 18, 2020.



