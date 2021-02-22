Mango Animate Releases Powerful 2D Cartoon Animation Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2021 --Cartoons are fun and entertaining. And in today's world, they can be used for almost any purpose. Whether it's making children's lessons more interesting, or advertising to a fickle market, or presenting an unpopular message in a pleasing way, cartoons can do the trick. And the most important part of a cartoon is its characters. Mango Animate now offers a quick and easy way to create cartoon characters with its 2D cartoon animation software.



The Mango Animate Character Maker (Mango Animate CM) is the latest in the suite of fabulous animation software offered by Mango Animate. It allows users, both amateur and professional, to create high-quality animated cartoon characters. This 2D cartoon animation software is loaded with features. And the best part is, it requires no skill or experience.



"We deliberately made our Character Maker easy to use," says Selena Lee, Chief Designer of Mango Animate. "There are already too many such programs that confuse users."



Users can choose from numerous cartoon character templates. These are all fully rigged and ready to animate. They can also create characters from images they import into the 2D cartoon animation software. It supports PNG and PSD files. Turning the images into animated characters is simple. The user-friendly bone tool and bone templates produce pro-level rigging in a flash. And users can work on several characters at once.



This 2D cartoon animation software makes it a breeze to create unique characters for cartoons. The character editor lets users customize different features of their characters. They can choose the color of the skin, hair, eyes, brows, and mouth. The vast accessory library offers various outfits and accessories. Animators can mix and match to make their characters distinct.



With the 2D cartoon animation software, animating a character has never been easier. There are premade motions and facial expressions that make the process faster. And users can add custom animations as well. To bring the cartoons to life, animators can import audio and video files. Then use the software to animate the characters to say the lines. Intuitive Inverse Kinematic control makes the motions more natural. The characters are ready for use in any cartoon project.



To learn more about the 2D cartoon animation software, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an industry leader in animation software. Their products are user-friendly and of the highest quality.