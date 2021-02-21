Mango Animate Removes the Need to Create a Cartoon Character Online

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2021 --Cartoon characters are in high demand but It's very expensive to hire a professional character creator so many people turn to do-it-yourself cartoon creator apps. Online versions of these can be quite popular. While these do have their advantages, including convenience, software versions do as well. Mango Animate Character Maker (Mango Animate CM) is totally hassle-free and has the same benefits despite not having an online version. With this software, there's no need to create a cartoon character online.



Mango Animate CM is free to download. Signing up for an account is also free. It takes just a few clicks to register in no time. Once users download the software and sign up for an account, they're ready to begin creating. The entire process is just as quick and easy as it is to create a cartoon character online.



Mango Animate CM is very user-friendly too. It features a drag and drop interface and a powerful timeline. Users can place elements of their cartoon characters on the timeline and edit them easily. The drag and drop function means every part of the characters can be manipulated with ease. Users will never feel the need to create a cartoon character online.



Mango Animate CM has many, if not all of the features of online cartoon character creators. Users can import images into the software and turn them into cartoon characters. What's more, they can work on several images at the same time and also make use of cartoon character templates in the software. It's as versatile as a cartoon character online creator.



Just like when users create a cartoon character online, they can modify the characters to suit their tastes. Mango Animate CM comes with a handy character editor. Animators can choose the hair, eyes, skin color, and other features of their characters. The expansive accessory library lets them swap outfits and accessories to get the perfect look for the characters.



Ivan Leung, CTO of Mango Animate says, "We're proving to animators that they can create a cartoon character with our software as easily as they can do it online."



For more information about Mango Animate cartoon character maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate provides simple ways to do everyday tasks. Their animation software provides solutions for creating animated videos and characters.