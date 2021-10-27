Mango Animate Reveals an Easy Animation Software Program

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2021 --Learning to use 2D animation software can be a lengthy and expensive task as most people are not artists and on a strict budget. Therefore everyone needs easy animation software. That's where Mango Animate comes into play. The leading animation software company has developed an easy, fun, and friendly animation software tool Mango Animate AM to help animators create awesome animated videos and GIFs.



Regardless of the skill level, users can get the idea out there in just minutes with this easy animation software embedded with a huge range of pre-animated templates ready to be customized. Mango Animate AM has thousands of pre-built royalty-free images, shapes, symbols, and SVG to help users quickly and easily create an animation video. The company's unique approach to providing user-friendly features makes it stand out among its competitors. It comes with several features like subtitling and recording features to help users create an attractive animation video with a custom voice-over and subtitles.



"If you've ever wanted to create your animations without having to sit for hours behind a computer screen, Mango Animate AM is the perfect easy animation software for you. Mango Animate AM is designed with new animators in mind, turning what was previously an arduous task into an easy-to-use drag and drop experience," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



The multi-track timeline of this easy animation software gives users control over the entire animation process, including camera, background, foreground, and animation. Powerful tools within the intuitive interface allow the creators to customize the animation effects and duration with ease. Along with that, the library of over 40 dynamic characters belonging to different industries to act out the script brings a more vibrant touch to the videos. The software allows users to explore their creative side by starting from scratch instead of using online templates, making it ideal for professional animators. In addition, the interesting animation effects and flexible video distributions add to improving the user experience.



For more details about the software, visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a recognized leader in the animation software industry. With their user-friendly, easy animation software line, anyone can now create fantastic animations — even those who lack design experience. Customers from all across the globe trust them to make their whiteboard animations, animated characters, GIFs, and kinetic typography videos without having to spend a fortune on production costs.