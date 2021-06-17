Mango Animate Rolls out a Free 2D Character Creation Software Program

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2021 --Mango Animate has launched a free 2D character creation software program that is quick and straightforward to create animations without any complicated skills or knowledge about modeling techniques and tools.



By including an extensive library of pre-rigged animated characters, Mango Animate stays true to its promise of making user-friendly software. However, users can also rig their characters through an easy bone tool, thus not limiting the creative freedom. The 2D character creation software enables users to showcase their inner artist and make their projects more inclusive with the features available, including the character editor through which it is very much possible to edit almost every visible aspect of the character.



The 2D character creation software is embedded with an extensive collection of pre-made different animated characters. Users can simply animate them, modify gestures and readily use them in any sort of project. To cater to a broader audience and make these prefabricated characters suitable for a targeted following, the software offers diverse customization options to alter the character's avatar.



Everything can be changed from facial features to outfits and accessories, and the users can embellish them according to their liking. The advanced Inverse Kinematic features, an array of formats to export the characters and animation, drag & drop feature of pre-made motions are some other added advantages of the character maker.



"Have fun with this easy animation tool today - be creative because there's no wrong answer when creating what will make the audience more drawn to the message!" says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate. When users finish creating the animated characters, they can easily publish them in multiple formats such as MP4, MOV, and so on. Then they are also able to share these vivid characters on their social media channels and reach more viewers.



For more information about this 2D character creation software, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a Hong Kong-based software firm established in 2003. Mango Animate's suite of animation software is like a breath of fresh air in the animation software market, and these tools cater to a wide variety of users. Mango Animate's product solutions make the process of designing fascinating, lively animated videos, whiteboard explainer videos, and character videos easy, cost-effective, and more accessible.