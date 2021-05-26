Mango Animate Rolls out a Powerful Text to Video Software Program

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2021 --Mango Animate has introduced a state-of-the-art text to video software program that helps users create amazing animated text videos. The new text video maker supports the creation of compelling and professional videos in every sector including business and education. Content creators will appreciate the ease with which the new tool delivers the most important message thanks to its unrivaled typography animation.



Captivating video content attracts the attention of more people compared to reading plain text. So, a tool that turns plain text into interesting videos provides the best chance of content reaching more people. The newly-introduced text to video software from Mango Animate accomplishes exactly that. Although it may sound complicated, the software does all the heavy lifting. Therefore, anyone can use this text to video software to convert written content into remarkable videos without experience or special skills.



The software makes it easy for users to create kinetic typography videos by providing impressive text to video templates. With these templates, users are able to convert text into animated videos in a matter of minutes. The templates are customizable, which allows users to unleash their creativity as they animate the content. Users also can replace the content on each template with their details to enjoy the captivating animation of their preferred template.



Also, Mango Animate's text to video software features potent text-to-speech technology capable of converting text into persuasive speech. The software gives users total control over different text-to-speech aspects. This way, they can create a text animation that meets their needs. In just a few clicks, this software allows users to add various text animation styles. "We are thrilled to introduce a new tool that converts mundane text into interesting content," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate. "The software will benefit those who cannot afford a graphic designer but need a professional animated video."



To explore more features of this text to video software, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate provides a relatively new and innovative text video maker that gives users the freedom to express their creativity when animating text messages. The software offers ready tools with its library of free templates and media for creating incredible animated videos fit for any purpose. It focuses on ensuring video creation is accessible to everyone.